Man struck and killed crossing I-905 identified

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A man struck and killed by an SUV while attempting to cross I-905 in the South Bay area was identified Saturday.

Sixty-nine-year-old Ramon Beltran of San Ysidro died from his injuries at the scene on Friday, according to the county Department of the Medical Examiner.

An unidentified 32-year-old San Diego woman driving a 2006 Ford Explorer west on I-905 said she saw Beltran as she was approaching the transition to northbound I-5 shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, but couldn't avoid hitting him, according to the California Highway Patrol.