House fire displaces family and pets

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Three people and their three dogs were in need of emergency accommodations Friday following a non-injury fire at their home in the College area.

Food left on a hot stove while the residents were away ignited the fire in the kitchen of the single-story home on Mary Lane Drive near 55th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Lee Swanson.

The fire spread into the attic through the kitchen exhaust fan.

About 25 responding firefighters had the blaze knocked down in about 15 minutes, but the kitchen and attic were heavily damaged, Swanson said. The damage was estimated at $75,000.

Swanson said the American Red Cross assisted the residents with temporary lodging.