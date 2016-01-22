Suspect arrested in connection with Pine Valley homicide

PINE VALLEY (CNS) - A 20-year-old man was facing a murder charge Friday in connection with the death of a man following some type of altercation at a Pine Valley home.

A neighbor called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and alerted authorities to a loud fight taking place at 8026 Valley View Trail. Responding deputies found a unidentified man dead in the yard with "obvious signs of trauma to his torso," sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

Homicide detectives were summoned and launched and investigation. It somehow led them to suspect 20-year-old Pine Valley resident Douglas Kell, who was later booked into jail on suspicion of murder, according to the lieutenant.

Nelson said the county Medical Examiner's Office would identify the victim and determine exactly how he died.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 974-2321 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.