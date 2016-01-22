Suspect arrested in connection with Pine Valley homicide

PINE VALLEY (CNS) - A 20-year-old man was facing a murder charge Friday in connection with the death of a man following some type of altercation at a Pine Valley home.
A neighbor called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and alerted authorities to a loud fight taking place at 8026 Valley View Trail. Responding deputies found a unidentified man dead in the yard with "obvious signs of trauma to his torso," sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.
Homicide detectives were summoned and launched and investigation. It somehow led them to suspect 20-year-old Pine Valley resident Douglas Kell, who was later booked into jail on suspicion of murder, according to the lieutenant.
Nelson said the county Medical Examiner's Office would identify the victim and determine exactly how he died.
Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 974-2321 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.