Search for missing El Cajon man continues

EL CAJON (CNS) - A team of dogs hired by family of a 20-year-old El Cajon man who went missing from his home with some of his more valuable property nearly five months ago will begin combing the area Friday in a renewed effort to find him.

Elijah Bear Diaz was last seen when his mother dropped him off at his home on Joey Lane around 10 p.m. on Aug. 29, according to El Cajon police and Crime Stoppers. Diaz's mother reported him missing the following day -- the same day his cell phone was turned off.

Police detectives sent to Diaz's home found that a 50-inch television had been removed from his bedroom, along with his sheets and the contents of a safe. Authorities said Diaz has not contacted his family or friends since he disappeared, and there has been no activity on his bank account or social media.

Authorities said it remained unclear whether Diaz had left voluntarily or was the victim of foul play.

Diaz, a member of the Barona Indian Tribe, is diabetic and, when he went missing, was using crutches due to a slow-healing injury on his left foot, authorities said. He is roughly 5 feet 10 and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a Facebook page dedicated to finding him.

Anyone with information on Diaz's whereabouts was asked to call police at (619) 441-5530. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or via email at sdcrimestoppers.org.