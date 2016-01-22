TSA: Record number of guns found in carry-ons

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A new report by the TSA shows a record number of airline passengers trying to smuggle guns on to planes.

In many of cases, the guns were loaded, according to officials.

Federal officials say more than 2,600 firearms were found in carry-on bags in 2015, which is up 20 percent.

Seven guns were confiscated from passengers at Lindbergh Field.

The airport with the highest number of guns found was Dallas-Fort Worth with 153.