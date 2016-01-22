Demolition, speed & power take over Petco Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Demolition, speed & power take over Petco Park

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Monster Jam is drawing big crowds to Petco Park!

San Diego motor sports fans are revved up for the ultimate dirt-flying action this January and February, as Monster Jam returns to San Diego, playing for its second year at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres, for two action-packed weekend events, Saturday, January 23 and February 6.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, takes you behind the scenes before the madness begins.

