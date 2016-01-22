Charlotte Rampling: Oscars diversity debate racist to whites - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Charlotte Rampling: Oscars diversity debate racist to whites

In this Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015 file photo, Charlotte Rampling holds the Silver Bear for Best Actress for her role in ’45 years’ after the award ceremony at the 2015 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. In this Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015 file photo, Charlotte Rampling holds the Silver Bear for Best Actress for her role in ’45 years’ after the award ceremony at the 2015 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.

LONDON (AP) — Academy Award-nominated British actress Charlotte Rampling has entered the debate over a lack of diversity at the Oscars, saying the calls for a boycott are "racist to white people."

All this year's acting nominees are white. Rampling, 69, told France's Europe 1 radio Friday that, while it's impossible to know for sure, "maybe the black actors didn't deserve to be in the final stretch."

Asked if there should be quotas — not a suggestion made by most boycott supporters — Rampling said we live "in countries nowadays where everyone is more or less accepted," but there would always be problems with people being judged "not handsome enough," ''too black" or "too white."

Speaking in French, she asked if the goal was to classify everybody and have "thousands of little minorities everywhere."

Rampling, who has starred in both English and French films, is nominated for a best-actress Academy Award for Andrew Haigh's portrait of a marriage, "45 Years."

Veteran British actor Michael Caine, meanwhile, urged black actors to "be patient" and said recognition would come.

He told the BBC there are plenty of strong performances by non-white actors this year, including Idris Elba's "wonderful" work in "Beasts of No Nation" — which did not receive an Oscar nomination.

"Be patient," said 82-year-old Caine, who has won two supporting-actor Oscars. "Of course it will come. It took me years to get an Oscar, years."

 

