Sexually violent predator placed in Jacumba Hot Springs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A judge Friday ordered a sexually violent predator to be placed at a residence in Jacumba Hot Springs for continued supervised outpatient treatment.



Superior Court Judge David Gill was scheduled to hear public comment on the proposed placement for 49-year-old Ural Davis, but no one showed up to speak. Gill did say that authorities received 11 emails and five phone calls regarding Davis' pending release.



"I do think it is a suitable placement," the judge said, noting that releasing SVPs into the community with no place to live isn't acceptable. Gill ordered that Davis be placed at the residence on Old Highway 80 by Feb. 29.



Deputy District Attorney Kristen Spieler told the judge that Jacumba residents are concerned about a sexually violent predator being placed in their community, but reiterated how difficult it is for authorities to find housing for such offenders.



Davis was sentenced to 27 years in prison in 1993 after being convicted between 1984 and 1992 of sexually assaulting women in three separate cases.

In 2009, he was found to be a sexually violent predator and was ordered to undergo treatment at a state hospital.



In August 2014, Davis requested that a court find him suitable for outpatient treatment. After a trial last year, Davis' request was granted.



Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who represents the rural East County backcountry, issued a statement on the decision to house Davis in Jacumba Hot Springs.



“Backcountry families are fed up with the state sticking sexually violent predators -- these worst of the worst -- in their quiet communities," Jacob said. "These sick individuals are beyond rehabilitation and placing them in any community undermines public safety and puts a huge strain on taxpayers.



"Ural Davis' rap sheet includes rape, forced oral copulation and kidnapping for sexual purposes, all within our county and all involving female victims," Jacob said. "He doesn't belong anywhere near our area. He belongs behind bars, for good."