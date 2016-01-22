Broadway San Diego unveils new season lineup - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Broadway San Diego unveils new season lineup

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Programming Note: Watch a Broadway San Diego TV special on CBS 8 Saturday, January 23 at 3:00 p.m.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Broadway San Diego is celebrating 40 years of entertainment in America’s Finest City.

The group is set to announce Friday night the new season of shows that will take the stage at Balboa Theater with the help of our own Barbara-Lee Edwards. 

Some of Broadway's best musicals have been featured over the years from Motown to Disney with a collection of stars. And as they pass through San Diego, each musician or dancer leaves their mark, taking time to meet fans after shows.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs files the above video report with details on Friday night’s free event.
     
Celebrate 40 Years!
Free Event: Friday, January 22, 2016
Balboa Theatre
7:30PM 

