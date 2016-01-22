Iggy Pop & Josh Homme announce their album 'Post Pop Depression' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Iggy Pop & Josh Homme announce their album 'Post Pop Depression'

Posted: Updated:

Rock icon Iggy Pop and Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age recorded an album in secret and announced it for the first time Thursday night on The Late Show.

