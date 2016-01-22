Big jump in San Diegans seeking concealed weapons

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Requests for concealed carry permits surged by nine-times in California after the San Bernardino attack.

In some cases people have waited up to 18-months to apply for a permit. In San Bernardino alone, 750 people applied for a permit after the attack. The typical monthly average is just 80, according to deputies.

In San Diego County, the Sheriff's Department said in the weeks following the San Bernardino shooting, permit applications increased four times compared to a month earlier.

"It's not unusual to see these spikes. People want to do what they can to protect themselves," said Jan Caldwell with the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Spikes tend to follow significant events. Back in 2012, permit applications tripled in the month following the Sandy Hook school shooting.

"I think that can be related back to the proximity of the event. Sandy Hook was across the nations and our numbers still went up. But San Bernardino is only 90 minutes up the road and our numbers really went up," said Caldwell.

At Wilde Built Tactical, the recent sale spike has been thanks to new customers. The demand for small pistols has made it a struggle to keep any inventory.

"There are two big reasons. One is fear. People are unsure what's going within our country. We see terrorist attacks in San Bernardino and they want to be prepared for something like that. They want to be armed so they can defend themselves. The other reason is people are afraid they're not going to be able to buy firearms anymore," said Seth Heidtbrink at Wild Built Tactical.

In San Diego an average of 45 people apply for a CWP per-month, but in December 172 people applied.