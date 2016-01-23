Victims identified in fiery, wrong-way crash

ENCINITAS (CBS 8/CNS) - The identity of two Chinese exchange students killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5, just before Christmas, were released Friday night.

The students were identified as 23-year-old Shun Yang and 24-year-old Manlin Yang, who were not related, both were UC San Diego students from Guangzhou, China.

Shun Yang was studying computer science, while Manlin Yang was studying economics.

The pair were headed to Lindbergh Field to catch a plane for the holidays.

The crash happened at 3:22 a.m., leaving southbound freeway lanes charred from the fiery crash between the speeding Mercedes and a Chrysler. Two people in the Chrysler were killed, along with the driver of the Mercedes.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as 29-year-old David Michael Elmore of Encinitas.

Elmore was heading towards Tijuana and suddenly made a U-turn and fled north in southbound lanes, said CHP spokesman Jim Bettencourt.

CHP officers spotted the wrong-way car speeding north at H Street in Chula Vista, with Border Patrol agents following behind on the northbound side of the freeway.

The car was estimated to be speeding above 100 miles per hour and was lost at E Street, but apparently sped north through National City and downtown San Diego, past Mission Bay, La Jolla and Del Mar.

The crash was reported at 3:22 a.m., just south of Manchester Avenue.

The southbound 5 Freeway was snarled until 10:05 a.m, as all traffic was taken off the freeway at Manchester. Traffic on the old Coast Highway was jammed for miles.