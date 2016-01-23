East Coast blizzard affecting local politicos

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Six states have declared emergencies as a blizzard bears down on the East Coast.

The historic winter storm is already blamed for six deaths.

The nation’s capital, Washington D.C., has called in the National Guard to help deal with a projected three-feet of snow.

The blizzard dubbed the “Snowzilla” has native San Diego politicos wishing they could whip the storm into shape, but rather they are hunkered down in the nation’s capital.

“It’s my first real winter. My first blizzard,” said political strategist Dave McCulloch.

McCulloch was born and raised in San Diego but moved to Washington D.C., last spring. During a Skype interview snow could be seen sprinkling his face and coat.

“My hand is a little cold, but it’s not that bad if you have a jacket on,” he said.

It’s so cold even Siri agrees. During the interview, McCulloch’s iPhone freezes. Literally! The call drops out.

“My phone goes out because of the cold,” he said.

Before the 36-hour storm hit, people cleaned out grocery stores. Washington D.C., is expected to get the brunt of the storm with three-feet of snow.

Snow is expected to fall at a rate of two to three inches in an hour.

According to FlightAware, more than 6,000 flights were canceled Friday and Saturday. Airlines are hoping to be fully back in business by Sunday afternoon.

Congressman Scott Peters’ Press Secretary, Jacob Peters (no familial relation to Congressman Peters), is what one would call “stuck” in San Diego.

“I was tempted to go home early but why would I go home early when I can stay in San Diego for a few more days,” he said.

Peters canceled his Saturday flight and rescheduled for Sunday.

“It’s [San Diego] not the worst place to be stuck,” he said.

Back in Washington D.C., the politicos are staying bundled up before they do any mudslinging about the weather.

“It's not too bad. We've got friends and that is what friends are for,” said McCulloch.

Airlines have tweeted to inform passengers they are waiving fees for flights on Friday and Saturday.

Passengers flying out of Lindbergh Field are encouraged to check with their airlines.

Flight from San Diego to New York, Dulles, Newark and Philadelphia have already been cancelled for Saturday.