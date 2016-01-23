Man killed in Pine Valley identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Pine Valley resident was arrested in connection with a man's death in that community, the county Sheriff's Department said Saturday.

The suspect, 20-year-old Douglas Kell, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, said Lt. Kenneth Nelson of the county Sheriff's Department Homicide Detail.

The Sheriff's Department has been investigating the death of 28-year-old Donnie Chipp, also of Pine Valley, whose body was found lying in a yard Thursday at 8026 Valley View Trail.

Deputies on Thursday responded to a report of a loud altercation coming from a home. After arriving at 5:28 p.m. they found Chipp, who had "suffered obvious signs of trauma to his torso," Nelson said.

The county Department of the Medical Examiner reported that Chipp died from a stab wound to the chest, Nelson said.

It was unclear exactly when Kell was arrested.

Homicide Detail officials are asking those with further information on Chipp's death to call their office at (858) 947-2321 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.