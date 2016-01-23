Candlelight vigil held for local man murdered in LA

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A candlelight vigil was held in Spring Valley Saturday, for a man from Chula Vista who was murdered last weekend in Los Angeles.

Friends and family of 24-year-old Jerrad Scott were at Monte Vista High School where Scott played football.

Investigators said he was visiting a female friend last Sunday, when her ex-boyfriend showed up at the apartment with a gun.

Los Angeles police arrived to find both Scott and his friend unresponsive, both had been shot and killed.

The suspect, 24-year-old Brain Anthony Gonzalez, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of murder.