7-Eleven store in Hillcrest robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint in the Hillcrest neighborhood and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The robbery at the 7-Eleven at 3792 4th Avenue took place about 3:35 a.m., San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The two Hispanic men in their 30s walked into the store, flashed a small, black gun and demanded money from the clerk, Heims said. The clerk handed over the money in the register and the men fled the store heading south on 4th Avenue.

One of the suspects was carrying a black, nylon backpack with red lettering, Heims said.

Anyone with information on these robbers was asked to call the San Diego police at (619) 531-2000 or SD Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. All tips can be made anonymously.