Bernie Sanders supporters rally in North Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bernie Sanders supporters rally in North Park

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of San Diegans gathered in North Park Saturday for a grass roots rally for Bernie Sanders.

The rally featured a live streaming address by the Democratic Presidential Candidate.

CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal, in the above video, reports from North Park with more on the rally and reaction from supporters.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.