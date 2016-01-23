Hemsley, Kell lead SDSU to 70-55 victory vs Utah State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jeremy Hemsley scored 18 points and Trey Kell had 15, including 10 in a decisive second-half run that carried San Diego State to a 70-55 victory against Utah State on Saturday, the Aztecs' seventh straight victory to open Mountain West Conference play.

Angelo Chol added 12 for the Aztecs (14-6, 7-0 MWC), who are alone atop the conference standings.

The Aztecs led by double digits less than eight minutes into the game before the Aggies (11-8, 3-5) outscored them 20-12 the final nine minutes of the half to trail just 37-32 at halftime.

Utah State opened the second half with a 7-0 run to take the lead at 39-37, getting a 3-pointer and a jumper from Darius Perkins and a shot from the key by Julion Pearre.

With the Aggies leading 41-39, Kell scored 10 points during a 12-0 run that gave SDSU control at 51-41.





