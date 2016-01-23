Woman hit and killed by SUV identified

KEARNY MESA (CNS) - The name of a 68-year-old woman who died after she walked in front of an SUV on Kearny Mesa was released Sunday.



The crash was at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Lin Huang, a San Diego resident, was pronounced dead at Sharp Memorial Hospital, said officials at the county Department of the Medical Examiner.



A 45-year-old motorist in a Mercedes-Benz SUV was driving west in an industrial area, on Convoy Court near Shawline Street, when Huang walked in front of his vehicle, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.



Police did not say if the motorist was cited or arrested.