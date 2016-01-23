Lloyd's hat trick lifts US past Ireland, 5-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Unite States women's soccer team's road to Rio got off to a smooth start.

Carli Lloyd scored three goals to help the U.S. defeat Ireland 5-0 in an international friendly on Saturday at Qualcomm Stadium. It was the Americans' final match before next month's CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament for the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Alex Morgan, playing in her 100th match with the national team, and Mallory Pugh, making her debut, also scored.

Lloyd, who had a hat trick in last summer's World Cup final against Japan, made it 3-0 with her last goal in the 28th minute when she sprinted free from the Irish defenders and sent a shot past goalkeeper Emma Bryne. It was the 2015 FIFA women's player of the year's 19th goal in her last 14 matches.





