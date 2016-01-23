Dozens of surfers take part in 'One Wave Challenge'

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens of surfers hopped on their boards at La Jolla shores Saturday morning to try and break a world record.

The goal was to fit more than 110 riders on a single wave, a record set in Cape Town six years ago.

CBS News 8's Shawn Styles took part in trying to set a record, too!

After 18 attempts, the group was just 14 riders short of making history.

Proceeds from the "One Wave Challenge" will benefit a local youth mentoring program, "Boys to Men."