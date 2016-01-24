Major East Coast airports slowly resume service

Travelers wait in a security line at O'Hare International Airport Friday, Jan. 22, 2016 in Chicago. Airlines at Chicago's two major airports have canceled 215 flights largely due to a blizzard threatening down on the East Coast. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Flight boards at O'Hare International Airport show cancellations Friday, Jan. 22, 2016 in Chicago. Airlines at Chicago's two major airports have canceled 215 flights largely due to a blizzard threatening down on the East Coast. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

NEW YORK (AP) - Airports in New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore were resuming some service Sunday, a day after a punishing blizzard dumped two feet or more of snow and brought transportation to a standstill along the East Coast.

The major airlines intended to resume service throughout the region by Monday, though hundreds of flights then have been canceled.

Nearly than 12,000 flights were canceled from Friday through Monday as states from New England to North Carolina wrestled with a massive snow dump.

All told, 3,458 flights scheduled for Sunday and 699 flights for Monday had been canceled, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. With 3,100 flights failing to take off Friday and 4,511 being grounded on Saturday, the total of flights grounded was 11,768 for the four-day period.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.