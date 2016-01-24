Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed on SR-163

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The name of a motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 163 in San Diego was released Sunday.



Joshua Leigh Haner, 38 of San Diego, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday evening, according to the county Department of the Medical Examiner.



The crash was reported at 9:22 p.m. on the southbound side of the 163 Freeway, approaching University Avenue, CHP Officer Mary Bailey said.



Haner, who was wearing a helmet, lost control of his motorcycle and began sliding on the highway, the Medical Examiner said. A vehicle struck the

downed motorcyclist.