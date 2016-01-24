Sailors detained in Iran return to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sailors detained in Iran return to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 10 U.S. Navy sailors briefly detained by Iran earlier this month returned to their homeport late Friday in San Diego, the Navy said.
   
The sailors, assigned to Coastal Riverine Squadron 3, returned to Naval Station North Island.
   
They "are in good health and will reunite with their families, continue debriefings, and receive any ongoing medical care and support as necessary," 
the Navy said Sunday. 
   
"Our sailors are being reintegrated with dignity and professionalism," said Rear Adm. Frank Morneau, commander of the Navy Expeditionary Combat 
Command. "My top priority is the health, welfare and well-being of our shipmates as they return to duty."
   
The Iranian government detained the soldiers Jan. 12 after their boats strayed into territorial waters around one of Iran's islands in the Persian Gulf.  One day later, Iran released the sailors.

