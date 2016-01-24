Cookie season kicks off for local Girl Scouts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cookie season kicks off for local Girl Scouts

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Girl Scout cookies are now on sale, so you better make room in your pantry! 

Local Girl Scout troops loaded up their wagons on Sunday with stacks of thin mints and other famous cookies. The girls say they're ready for any challenges this cookie season may bring. 

The Girl Scouts have also gone digital, so you can now order your cookies online

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.