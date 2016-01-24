Manning's Broncos to face Newton's Panthers in Super Bowl - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Manning's Broncos to face Newton's Panthers in Super Bowl

Some Carolina Panthers celebrate from the bench during the second half the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Some Carolina Panthers celebrate from the bench during the second half the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown pass during the second half the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown pass during the second half the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning watches the AFC championship trophy presentation following the NFL football AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning watches the AFC championship trophy presentation following the NFL football AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the
Denver Broncos general manager and executive vice president of football operations John Elway, left, is flanked by head coach Gary Kubiak as he holds the AFC Championship trophy following the NFL football AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos a Denver Broncos general manager and executive vice president of football operations John Elway, left, is flanked by head coach Gary Kubiak as he holds the AFC Championship trophy following the NFL football AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos a

Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos will face Cam Newton's Carolina Panthers in the 50th Super Bowl — which many expect to be the final game of Manning's career.

Denver (14-4) edged the New England Patriots 20-18 for the AFC title Sunday, before Carolina (17-1) ran away with a 49-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC.

At 39, Manning — the only five-time MVP in league history — is the oldest starting quarterback to lead a team to the Super Bowl. He is1-2 in the big game, winning with the Colts in 2007, then losing with the Colts in 2010, and losing with the Broncos in 2014.

The Feb. 7 game at Santa Clara, California, will be the Broncos' record-tying eighth Super Bowl, the Panthers' second.

Carolina opened as a 4-point favorite with most bookmakers.

