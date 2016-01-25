Suspected drunk driver hits two parked cars in Clairemont - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspected drunk driver hits two parked cars in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man suspected of DUI is in the hospital after crashing into two parked cars in Clairemont Sunday night.

San Diego police say the driver was speeding around 8:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard when the driver lost control around a curve and hit the two vehicles, sending one into the middle of the street and another into a driveway.  

The noise prompted resident Jennifer Montezinos to look outside and she said she couldn't believe what she saw:

“Next thing I hear is a big screech and a big thump and I come out and my car is in my neighbor’s yard.”
     
Police said the suspect was transported to Scripps La Jolla with minor injuries.

