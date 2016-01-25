Motorcyclist’s identity revealed in fatal accident on SR-94

DULZURA (CNS) - A motorcyclist fatally injured in a crash on a sharp curve in a Dulzura roadway was identified today as a 37-year-old Chula Vista man.
Larry Jenkins apparently lost control of his Suzuki GSX-R 1000 motorcycle and struck a guardrail alongside eastbound State Route 94 in an area about 2.6 miles east of Otay Lakes Road called Gasoline Curve Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway patrol and the county Medical Examiner's
Office.
A passerby came upon the crash around 2 p.m. and called for help. Jenkins was taken to a hospital to be treated, but died shortly after arrival, authorities said.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.