Motorcyclist’s identity revealed in fatal accident on SR-94

DULZURA (CNS) - A motorcyclist fatally injured in a crash on a sharp curve in a Dulzura roadway was identified today as a 37-year-old Chula Vista man.



Larry Jenkins apparently lost control of his Suzuki GSX-R 1000 motorcycle and struck a guardrail alongside eastbound State Route 94 in an area about 2.6 miles east of Otay Lakes Road called Gasoline Curve Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway patrol and the county Medical Examiner's

Office.



A passerby came upon the crash around 2 p.m. and called for help. Jenkins was taken to a hospital to be treated, but died shortly after arrival, authorities said.