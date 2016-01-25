New plan on tap to "Rebuild San Diego," but who pays? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New plan on tap to "Rebuild San Diego," but who pays?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Councilman Mark Kersey has a plan to "Rebuild San Diego" at no extra cost to taxpayers.

They're pushing for a June ballot measure that would dedicate money for street repairs, parks and other improvements over the next three decades.
   
Money would come from sales taxes, the general fund growth and pension reform savings.
  
The city council is expected to vote on the proposal Monday afternoon.

