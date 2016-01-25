Salt Lake Comic Con may reach settlement over name rights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Salt Lake Comic Con may reach settlement over name rights

Posted: Updated:
In this Sept. 4, 2014, file photo, fans stand in line for the Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace Convention Center, in Salt Lake City. In this Sept. 4, 2014, file photo, fans stand in line for the Salt Lake Comic Con at the Salt Palace Convention Center, in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The organizers of Salt Lake Comic Con and San Diego Comic-Con may be on the verge of resolving an ongoing name-trademark dispute.

Attorneys for the two pop-culture conventions asked a federal judge to give them more time to work on a possible agreement on name rights, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Both parties will meet with the magistrate judge on Wednesday in San Diego.

San Diego Comic-Con, considered the flagship of the popular convention circuit, filed a trademark violation lawsuit against the Salt Lake convention in August 2014.

San Diego's organizers say they have legal ownership of the term "comic con" in all its forms.

However, the convention only owns the rights to "comic-con" with a hyphen.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark office is currently withholding judgment. It suspended its own ruling in November until the federal case could be resolved. In July, the office sided with Salt Lake and awarded it a trademark for its name. Officials said "comic con" was too generic to trademark but "Salt Lake Comic Con" was specific enough to qualify.

The long-established San Diego Comic-Con started in 1970. Since then, it has grown into the Holy Grail of pop culture conventions, drawing self-described geeks as well as Hollywood studios and actors looking to create buzz for upcoming projects.

In comparison, the Salt Lake Comic Con debuted in September 2013 with an estimated 72,000 people turning out. More than 120,000 people attended the three-day convention the following year.

The convention scored its top celebrity appearance to date when Captain America himself, Chris Evans, attended last year's event.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Monday, March 19 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-03-19 04:55:00 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • A life: Hawking defied ALS to become pre-eminent physicist

    A life: Hawking defied ALS to become pre-eminent physicist

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:47:18 GMT
    (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. Hawking, whose brilliant min...(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. Hawking, whose brilliant min...
    Word by painstaking word, Stephen Hawking produced a masterwork of popular science that outlined his vision of time, the universe and humanity's place within it. 
    Word by painstaking word, Stephen Hawking produced a masterwork of popular science that outlined his vision of time, the universe and humanity's place within it. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.