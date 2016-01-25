Firefighters, lifeguards close off cracked bluff in Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A section of Sunset Cliffs has been closed after another deep crack formed in the rock. Strong waves and El Niño rains have been eroding the clay rocks and officials said it's only a matter of time before there's a collapse.

The area of bluffs closed off is located in the 1300 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard. A city engineer and San Diego firefighters roped the area off with caution tape after they discovered fractures in the soil and a large hole in the bluff on Saturday.

"Sunset Cliffs has its dangers and one is the cliff's edge. We've had people fall off these cliffs over time," said San Diego Lifeguards Lt. Andy Lerum.

Geologists say that El Niño rains and strong waves are eroding the clay rocks, creating large holes in the bluffs and making it unstable and hazardous for beachgoers. Lifeguards are worried that this section of bluff could give way at any moment.

"I am shocked. I don't know what is going on. I walk here every day and I'm always amazed that cliff doesn't just fall," said Ocean Beach resident Paul Smith.

Last piece of temporary fence going up around a crack at #SunsetCliffs. City says safety first @CBS8 #CliffWatch2016 pic.twitter.com/aJBSwHL6sr — Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) January 25, 2016

Fence placed around section of #SunsetCliffs to keep people away from crack. Parking area is closed. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/wjNjajPCd0 — Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) January 25, 2016

Cracks in bluff closed off popular spot at Sunset Cliffs. Firefighters and city engineer say it's dangerous. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/6EtGomsBJM — Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) January 25, 2016