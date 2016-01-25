Firefighters, lifeguards close off cracked bluff in Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A section of Sunset Cliffs has been closed after another deep crack formed in the rock. Strong waves and El Niño rains have been eroding the clay rocks and officials said it's only a matter of time before there's a collapse.
The area of bluffs closed off is located in the 1300 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard. A city engineer and San Diego firefighters roped the area off with caution tape after they discovered fractures in the soil and a large hole in the bluff on Saturday.
"Sunset Cliffs has its dangers and one is the cliff's edge. We've had people fall off these cliffs over time," said San Diego Lifeguards Lt. Andy Lerum.
Geologists say that El Niño rains and strong waves are eroding the clay rocks, creating large holes in the bluffs and making it unstable and hazardous for beachgoers. Lifeguards are worried that this section of bluff could give way at any moment.
"I am shocked. I don't know what is going on. I walk here every day and I'm always amazed that cliff doesn't just fall," said Ocean Beach resident Paul Smith.
Last piece of temporary fence going up around a crack at #SunsetCliffs. City says safety first @CBS8 #CliffWatch2016 pic.twitter.com/aJBSwHL6sr— Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) January 25, 2016
"Sunset Cliffs has its dangers and one is the cliff's edge. We've had people fall off these cliffs over time," said San Diego Lifeguards Lt. Andy Lerum.
Geologists say that El Niño rains and strong waves are eroding the clay rocks, creating large holes in the bluffs and making it unstable and hazardous for beachgoers. Lifeguards are worried that this section of bluff could give way at any moment.
Fence placed around section of #SunsetCliffs to keep people away from crack. Parking area is closed. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/wjNjajPCd0— Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) January 25, 2016
Cracks in bluff closed off popular spot at Sunset Cliffs. Firefighters and city engineer say it's dangerous. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/6EtGomsBJM— Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) January 25, 2016
New crack opens up at Sunset Cliffs. Cliff could go at any time. LIVE @cbs8 at 11am. pic.twitter.com/uHYn7S1h9t— Barbara Richards (@sdbrichards) January 25, 2016
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.