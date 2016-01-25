CBS News 8 employee among stranded travelers

NEW YORK (CBS 8) - People on the East Coast are digging themselves out after a record blizzard descended on the region last week, crippling traffic and creating flight delays across the country.
Among those stranded in New York City over the weekend was CBS News 8's writer Jodi Kennedy.
"I was supposed to fly out Sunday. They never rescheduled, they just canceled. When I called, was on hold for two-and-a-half hours when I finally gave up," said Kennedy.
American Airlines canceled her direct flight to San Diego.
Kennedy was in the Big Apple to spend time with her daughter who was scheduled to audition at Julliard and other colleges.
She began making her way back to San Diego after buying a new ticket on a different airline with connections in Chicago, Las Vegas and finally San Diego.
On Monday, Kennedy became stuck in Chicago where her flight was delayed. While in Chicago, she received an automated voicemail from American Airlines saying she had been re-booked on a flight Tuesday night.
Jodi is hoping to recoup some the $400 she spent on the new ticket to get back to San Diego.
Airports in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and the D.C., area resumed limited service Monday, but the ripple effects are being felt at airports across the country.
Passengers are still being encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport if traveling this week.
