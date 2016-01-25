Suspect in woman's death arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 62-year-old San Diego man is behind bars Monday in connection of the death of a female acquaintance who was battered at a

Clairemont Mesa-area home, stopped breathing at an apartment in Pacific Beach and later died at a hospital.



David Charles Ashton was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder at an address in the 3900 block of Mt. Everest Boulevard near Mt. Ararat Drive on Sunday, according to San Diego police acting Lt. Brent Williams.



The arrest was made near or at the home where investigators determined 48-year-old Regina Eve Moore of San Diego was battered Saturday evening, according to police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.



Moore somehow ended up afterward at an apartment on Missouri Street in Pacific Beach.



Someone there called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after Moore became unconscious and stopped breathing. She was taken to a hospital where it was determined she had suffered severe trauma to her head and left arm, according to Williams.



"Initially, no external injuries were apparent, but due to the female's poor medical condition she was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in extremely critical condition," Williams said.



Moore died from her injuries shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. Homicide detectives subsequently launched an investigation into her death, but it was not immediately clear what led them to suspect Ashton.



Ashton is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the San Diego County Courthouse, according to police and jail

records.