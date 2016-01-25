One injured in City Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A shooting in City Heights left a young man with an apparently non-life-threatening bullet wound to the chest late Monday afternoon.

The gunfire erupted in the 4000 block of Van Dyke Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Witnesses reported that the assailant fled in a small green car occupied by several other men, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Medics took the victim, whose name was not released, to a hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound. He was expected to survive, Delimitros said.