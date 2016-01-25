Husband and wife business have delivered for decades

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's rare these days to walk into a business and be greeted by someone who knows your name, but as Jeff Zevely reports, one business owner in Encinitas has made a habit of doing just that for the past thirty years.

Art Arquilla says yes to everyone, but when Jeff approached him to tell his story, Jeff's request was denied.

Art's wife, Agnes, made him do the story because it's the Mailbox Station's 30th Anniversary.

Business has been good for the two business majors who fell in love back in 1982. Since then, their children have grown and grown, and so has their customer base.

I went to the Mailbox Station in Encinitas. The owners are celebrating 30 years in business. Story at 5:40 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/3vjPawzpDN — Jeff Zevely (@JeffCBS8) January 26, 2016

The station's private mailboxes have also stood the test of time, but Art's customers will not let him replace them.

Art's son is in college and is considering following his father's footsteps and keeping the Mailbox Station for many years to come.

Encinitas husband & wife are keeping the mom and pop in the mailbox business. Their 30th Anniversary at 5:40 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/0L4RReEQzc — Jeff Zevely (@JeffCBS8) January 26, 2016

Watch Jeff's video report above for the full story.