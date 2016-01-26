Gender Pricing: Women pay more for similar products

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A new study conducted by the New York Department of Consumer Affairs found the true cost of being a female.

According to the study, on average women pay approximately seven-percent more than men for similar products.

Female personal care products have the highest premium. The study found that on average, personal care products cost women 13-percent more than men.

At a local San Diego grocery store, CBS News 8 found that women pay a $1 more for razors, $2 more for body wash and $1 more for deodorant, compared to their male counterparts.

“It’s definitely not right. We are people, different sex, but it’s the same thing manufactured for the same thing,” said Jamie Davis, a female consumer.

In regards to toys and accessories, the DCA found that children’s toys and accessories cost girls seven-percent more than boys.

At another San Diego store a pink decorated Raskullz helmet sold for $29.99, while a detailed Mohawk green and black helmet sold for $21.99.

The DCA also analyzed the cost of adult clothing and found that women’s clothing cost nearly eight-percent more than men’s.

“Some of the justification is an import tax. There are other types of services that retailers are explaining are more expensive for women than they are for men,” said Wendy Patrick, San Diego State University business ethics professor.

According to Professor Patrick, there is no such justification and consumers are going to start pushing back.

While there is no federal law that bans the practice, gender pricing gouging for services is illegal in New York, Miami-Dade County and California.

The DCA encourages consumers to join the DCA’s social media campaign to address the issue by tweeting examples of gender pricing and fair pricing with #genderpricing.