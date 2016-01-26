Escondido shooting leaves one man dead

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - An investigation was underway Tuesday into the shooting death of a man outside an Escondido apartment complex.

Detectives say a man in his 30's was found bleeding on the pavement at the 1200 block of East Washington Avenue around 11:00 p.m. He was shot in the upper body, officials said.

Several people called 911. The victim died at Palomar Medical Center.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting as they talk to witnesses. There are senior living homes, restaurants and stores near the residential community.

Police say they don't believe neighbors are in danger and it does not appear to be gang-related.

"At this time, there's no indication there's an immediate threat to the community at this moment," Lt. Ed Varso, Escondido Police said.

The man's identity has not been released, police are working on a description of the suspect.

