Navy: Not clear what employee who reported gunshots heard

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Naval Medical Center San Diego is open Wednesday morning after going on lockdown from reports of an active shooter.

A witness reported hearing three shots come from the basement of building 26, which houses a gym and barracks, according to Navy Region Southwest. Employees and visitors were told to shelter-in-place.

Military officials held a news conference Tuesday morning at Naval Medical Center San Diego regarding the reports of an active shooter near building 26. They confirmed that after an initial sweep, no evidence of a shooting was found and no injuries were reported.

The unconfirmed report of shots fired around 8:00 a.m. at Naval Medical Center San Diego in Balboa Park prompted a lockdown of the facility and nearby schools as law enforcement officers flooded the area and police dogs searched a building.

Military police and working dogs conducted an initial search, then turned to a more thorough floor-by-floor sweep, according to Navy officials. SWAT teams were also clearing buildings, according to reports from the scene.

Navy spokesman Jon Nylander said no evidence of a shooting had been found as of about 10:10 a.m., no casualties had been reported and no one was believed to have been taken into custody.

Officials at the medical center, commonly known as Balboa Hospital, initially urged those already at the facility to "run, hide or fight," as law enforcement officers swarmed the compound. Others, including non-emergency response personnel, were asked to stay away.

Authorities at Naval Base San Diego said via Facebook those in the vicinity should shelter in place.

"If in immediate danger, hide or seek shelter in secure space," the message stated. "Barricade the door and dial 911. Silence phones and other devices. Stay away from doors and windows. Remain calm and quiet."

Shortly after 9 a.m., Navy officials announced that the entire complex had been secured, including its childcare facilities, and no one was being allowed access. All children were said to be accounted for and safe.

Nearby Roosevelt Middle, and Garfield and San Diego High schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to the San Diego Unified School District. The lockdown was later lifted, as was a subsequent order for students to shelter in place.

The Navy said it's not clear what that employee, who reported the gunshots, may have heard.