Heartland Fire responds to RV fire in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire gutted a trailer behind an El Cajon-area home Tuesday.

The blaze in the 1700 block of Terrace Hill Drive in the Winter Gardens neighborhood erupted for unknown reasons shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.
   
It took crews about 20 minutes to subdue the flames, which sent a thick column of black smoke into the air.
   
No injuries were reported, a dispatcher said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

