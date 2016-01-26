Iranian leader gives pope rug, wants Francis to pray for him - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Iranian leader gives pope rug, wants Francis to pray for him

Posted: Updated:
VATICAN CITY (AP) - Iran's president and Pope Francis have exchanged gifts and wishes for hope and prayers after they met privately at the Vatican.

President Hassan Rouhani brought the pope a red-toned carpet, about 80 centimeters (32 inches) by 1.2 meters (4 feet) and explained that the rug was hand-made in the holy city of Qom. Francis seemed curious as Hassan leafed through a book illustratingIranian artworks, another gift.

Francis shook hands warmly with Rouhani, who is trying to shape a role as regional conflict solver for Iran after the recent nuclear accord led the West to lift sanctions.

The pope's gift had a spiritual spin. Francis bestowed a medal depicting St. Martingiving his cloak to a shivering man, saying the gesture represents a sign of brotherhood.

This story has been corrected to show the accurate spelling of the city is Qom, not Qhom.

