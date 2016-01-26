Home prices in San Diego going up

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Home prices in San Diego rose 0.3 percent between October and November, and climbed 6 percent since November of the previous year, according to data released Tuesday.
Both the monthly and annual increases were greater than corresponding national figures.
The Standard & Poor's Case-Shiller Home Price Indices were created by taking the price of housing in 20 major markets in January 2000, assigning them a value of 100, and tracking their subsequent rise and fall.
San Diego's figure in November was 216.3, representing more than a doubling of home values over the past 16 years.
The aggregate for the 20 markets in the index was 182.86, up 0.1 percent from October and 5.8 percent from November 2014.
David Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said the Case-Shiller indices are 4.8 percent short of their July 2006 peak, and 29.2 percent above their bottom in January 2012.
"Home prices extended their gains, supported by continued low mortgage rates, tight supplies and an improving labor market," Blitzer said. "Sales of existing homes were up 6.5 percent in 2015 vs. 2014, and the number of homes on the market averaged about a 4.8 months supply during the year -- both numbers suggest a seller's market."
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.