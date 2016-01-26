Ballots mailed for Agua Hedionda Lagoon public vote

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Mail-in ballots for next month's special election over a proposed development in Carlsbad could begin appearing in voters' mailboxes on Tuesday, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office announced.



The office mailed around 40,000 ballots for Measure A, regarding a plan to build a restaurant and retail complex on the shore of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon.



The proposal was approved by the Carlsbad City Council, but opponents collected enough signatures to force a public vote on Feb. 23. Registered voters can request a mail ballot until Feb 16.



"If you know how you want to vote, grab that mail ballot when you get it, vote it and send it back in right away," Registrar Michael Vu said. "The sooner we get the ballot back, the sooner we can start processing it so it will be counted right when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Feb. 23."



Votes can also be cast Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., at the Registrar of Voters Office, 5600 Overland Ave. Completed mail ballots can also be dropped off beginning Feb. 16 at Hoehn Honda, 5454 Paseo Del Norte.



Supporters of the development proposed by Caruso Affiliated say it will have high-quality shops, maintain 85 percent of the 203-acre property as open space and preserve the family-owned strawberry field at Interstate 5 and Cannon

Road.



Opponents contend that the buildings will be too big and draw more traffic congestion into the city.