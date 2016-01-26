Project Homeless Connect offers a helping hand

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 10th Project Homeless Connect, a one-day resource event for the region's homeless population, is scheduled Wednesday at Golden Hall in downtown San Diego.

The area's homeless can get a hot meal, receive such services as haircuts and legal help, and pick up donated items such as rain jackets, umbrellas, shoes, blankets and gloves, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last year, 1,145 homeless people were served at Project Homeless Connect. More than 60 percent were living on the streets, vehicles or shelters; 58 percent were 51 years old or older; 79 percent were single; and 60 percent were men.

One man donated and hopes more people take part.

"I think they need to get the word out so more people can plan this. I'm not sure if everyone knows these things are going on," Joel Barnett said.

The event is organized by the San Diego Housing Commission, Father Joe's Villages, Family Health Centers of San Diego and the Interfaith Shelter Network.

On Friday, volunteers are scheduled to make the annual count of homeless throughout the county.

The two events prompted the City Council to proclaim this Homelessness Action Week in San Diego.