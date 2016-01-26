El Niño storms threaten cliff-top homes near San Francisco

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say El Niño storms have put homes perched atop coastal bluffs near San Francisco in danger.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday (http://sfg.ly/1QvejIo ) that two homes have been evacuated because of crashing waves and powerful rain storms eating away at the cliffs. They join several other nearby homes and apartment buildings abandoned in past years.

Storms in 2003 began shearing off huge chunks of the cliffs in Pacifica, a community about 10 miles south of San Francisco.

Pacifica City Manager Lorie Tinfow on Friday declared a local state of emergency.

Officials have shored up the sandstone bluffs, keeping them in place.

The newspaper reports that the recent storms have caused more of the cliffs to break away.

