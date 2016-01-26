San Diego Unified votes to shut down school in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Unified School Board voted Tuesday night to shut down a charter school in the Scripps Ranch area in order to lease the land to an apartment complex development.

The plan calls for closing the Innovations Academy Charter School on Scripps Poway Parkway and replacing it with an apartment complex.

The property for the 264-unit apartment project is owned by San Diego Unified School District and will be leased to the Monarch Development Group.

It plans to build 264 units, 476 parking stalls and 2,000-square-feet of retail space.

The Farmer's Market will also have to move, but the big concern for residents is the size of the development and the increased traffic that will come with it.

A nearby green space is owned by the city and it will remain undeveloped.

According to the school district, the project will generate $35 million. In a statement a spokesperson said it sees the mixed use plan as the "highest and best use of the land as well as added district and community benefit. It fully fits within the existing zoning for the property and the community plan."

Besides housing, the development will also feature a 4,000-square-foot educational lab for students and a community garden.

