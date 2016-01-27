What's Going Around Report - January 26, 2016 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

What's Going Around Report - January 26, 2016

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Our weather may have warmed up, but cold season continues to take its toll on the San Diego health front. 

Watch the video above for this week's What's Going Around Report. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.