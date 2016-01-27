Fire causes $75,000 in damage to home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A fire at a Rolando-area home left one person displaced and caused about $75,000 in damage, but no one was injured, fire officials said Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at the house in the 4400 block of Carling Drive and Lorca Drive for unknown reasons just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the fire had spread from the garage, where it started, to the crawl space above the ceiling.

“It did get up into the attic space which made it pretty difficult because there was some blown-in insulation as you can see the firefighters had to get on the roof and cut a lot of holes,” said Capt. Joe Amador.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down in about 30 minutes, a fire dispatcher said. What sparked the fire has yet to be determined.

The house is too damaged to live in, but the woman told firefighters she arranged another place to stay.