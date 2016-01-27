Inside the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open pro-am - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Inside the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open pro-am

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Torrey Pines will host the biggest names in golf this week.    

Opening day is Thursday in the Farmers Insurance Open Pro-Am, but some players are already hitting the green.

The gates opened Wednesday morning at Torrey Pines.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Torrey Pines with some of the hundreds of volunteers who make the tournament possible.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.