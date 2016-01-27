Inside the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open pro-am

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Torrey Pines will host the biggest names in golf this week.

Opening day is Thursday in the Farmers Insurance Open Pro-Am, but some players are already hitting the green.

The gates opened Wednesday morning at Torrey Pines.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Torrey Pines with some of the hundreds of volunteers who make the tournament possible.