Gophers tear up Tierra Bonita Sports Fields

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some parents in Poway are complaining about an eye sore and a dangerous situation for their kids.

Gophers are tearing up the sports fields at Tierra Bonita, making it easy for kids to hurt themselves while playing sports.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Poway with athletes and parents calling for a change. 

