Possible tornado tosses vehicle along Florida turnpike

Storm damage is seen in Margate, Florida, after a possible tornado Jan. 27, 2016. (Coconut Creek Police via CBS Miami)

MIAMI (AP) — A possible tornado picked up a southbound vehicle on Florida's Turnpike near Fort Lauderdale and dropped it in the northbound lane as a line of severe storms hit the area, officials said Wednesday morning.

They said the storms tossed cars and trucks, knocked down trees and damaged some roofs in south Florida.

Broward Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said one person was injured on the turnpike. He didn't know how many vehicles were overturned in the area. The southbound lanes were closed for a time north of Fort Lauderdale.

At least six cars were damaged in the parking lot at the nearby north campus of Broward College, said Coconut Creek police spokesman Henry Cabrera. The college issued an advisory in an email urging students to take precautions shortly before the storm.

Miami television stations showed video of numerous downed trees, some downed power lines and other minor roof damage to condominiums and other buildings.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties earlier Wednesday. Meteorologist Arlena Moses said a team from the National Weather Service will likely survey the area later today to determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado.

She said Florida could see more heavy rain and damaging wind throughout Wednesday.





